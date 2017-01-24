International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ACROSS AFRICA

Dozens killed in attack on military camp in Mali

Read more

THE DEBATE

Splintered left: French Socialists divided ahead of primary run-off (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Splintered left: Are Europe's Social Democrats obsolete? (part 2)

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

New President says Jammeh has agreed to cede power

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

France finally grants Senegalese vets citizenship

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Pollution threatens island paradise of Mauritius, and one Cameroonian expat's quest to bring safe drinking water to his country

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Publicis boss encourages firms to move staff to Paris post-Brexit

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Fake news has had almost no impact on Wikipedia'

Read more

FOCUS

Iraq: Embedded with French special forces in Mosul

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Mass presidential pardon for quarter of prisoners in Burundi

© STRINGER, AFP | Former inmates wave from a lorry after having been released from the Mpimba central prison in Bujumbura on January 23, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-24

Burundi began Monday releasing a quarter of its jail population under a mass presidential pardon, but prisoners' rights groups voiced concern they were just making room for more political inmates.

A first group of 300 were released from the Mpimba central prison in Bujumbura, but authorities aim to free some 2,500 of the total, which stood at 10,051 last month.

The releases, which included 58 activists arrested in a police crackdown on demonstrators in April 2014, were aimed at "relieving prisons to allow those remaining to live in acceptable conditions," said Justice Minister Aimee Laurentine Kanyana.

"Every time political prisoners are released it's a good thing," Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa of the Aprodeh prisoners' defence group told AFP.

"But we are calling above all for the release of over 4,000 political detainees since the start of the crisis in Burundi," added Mbonimpa, who lives in exile in Belgium.

But he said the pardon by President Pierre Nkurunziza was also aimed at "making space for the victims of numerous arbitrary arrests which add to the repression which Burundi suffers".

Burundi has always denied holding political prisoners.

The African country has been in the throes of a serious, sometimes deadly political crisis since April 2015 when Nkurunziza announced his intention to run for a third term which opponents said was unconstitutional.

He went on to win an election in July that was boycotted by the opposition and criticised by outside observers.

The violence in Burundi has so far killed at least 500 people and driven more than 300,000 to leave the country.

Burundi has also moved to quit the International Criminal Court which was investigating the country, and cut ties with the UN's main human rights body after a damning September report detailed atrocities and warned of "genocide".

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-24

  • Burundi

    Burundi minister shot dead in Bujumbura

    Read more

  • BURUNDI - TANZANIA

    Video: Burundian refugees stranded in Tanzanian camps

    Read more

  • BURUNDI

    Burundi presidential aide escapes assassination bid

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility