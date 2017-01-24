Iranian women push boundaries through sport

Whether it's playing chess on the world stage, or clashing sticks in a game of hockey, the women of Iran are playing an increasing role in sport. While they always abide by the strict rules and codes of the Islamic Republic - including wearing the veil - many are using their sporting prowess to fly the nest, leave their homeland and see the world. Our bureau in Tehran have been to meet some of the Iranian women flying the flag for female sport.
A programmpe prepared by Patrick Lovett, Charlotte Prudhomme and Elom Marcel Toble.
