International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Iranian women push boundaries through sport

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Crowds, Lies & Alternative Facts

Read more

ENCORE!

Backstage at the Haute Couture show of designer Julien Fournié

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

President Trump pulls US out of TPP trade deal

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Donald Trump is rolling back the clock on diversity in the cabinet'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Did France's left inflate turnout figures in round one of the primary?

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Dozens killed in attack on military camp in Mali

Read more

THE DEBATE

Splintered left: French Socialists divided ahead of primary run-off (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Splintered left: Are Europe's Social Democrats obsolete? (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-24

Iranian women push boundaries through sport

Whether it's playing chess on the world stage, or clashing sticks in a game of hockey, the women of Iran are playing an increasing role in sport. While they always abide by the strict rules and codes of the Islamic Republic - including wearing the veil - many are using their sporting prowess to fly the nest, leave their homeland and see the world. Our bureau in Tehran have been to meet some of the Iranian women flying the flag for female sport.

A programmpe prepared by Patrick Lovett, Charlotte Prudhomme and Elom Marcel Toble.

By Mariam PIRZADEH , Mahmoud HAMEDI

Archives

2017-01-23 Iraq

Iraq: Embedded with French special forces in Mosul

In the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the army is receiving aerial and tactical support from US forces - but also from French troops. This report from our colleagues at France 2...

Read more

2017-01-20 Donald Trump

Video: Meeting anti-Trump activists

Millions of Americans don't feel represented by their new president. Across the United States, many are afraid of future decisions Donald Trump might make on the issues they care...

Read more

2017-01-19 Solidarity

New initiative provides free services to homeless in Paris

Amid the bitter winter cold, a network of local businesses in Paris are providing free services to homeless people. Easily identified by a logo on their front door, these shops,...

Read more

2017-01-18 Africa

CAR citizens reluctantly leave makeshift camp

When Central African Republic was hit by sectarian violence three years ago, almost 100,000 people found refuge in a makeshift camp beside the airport of the capital Bangui....

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility