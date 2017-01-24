International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

President Trump pulls US out of TPP trade deal

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Donald Trump is rolling back the clock on diversity in the cabinet'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Did France's left inflate turnout figures in round one of the primary?

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Dozens killed in attack on military camp in Mali

Read more

THE DEBATE

Splintered left: French Socialists divided ahead of primary run-off (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Splintered left: Are Europe's Social Democrats obsolete? (part 2)

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambia: New president says Jammeh has agreed to cede power

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

France finally grants citizenship to Senegalese veterans

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Pollution threatens island paradise of Mauritius, and one Cameroonian expat's quest to bring safe drinking water to his country

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France to close oldest nuclear power station

© Olivier MORIN, AFP | This file photo taken on August 4, 2003 shows the Fessenheim central nuclear plant in Haut-Rhin, France

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-24

France on Tuesday took a key step towards shutting down its oldest nuclear power station, a campaign promise of Socialist President Francois Hollande, just months before he leaves office.

The board of state-owned electricity utility EDF approved a compensation package worth at least 400 million euros ($430 million) for the shutdown of the Fessenheim nuclear plant, a source close to the matter said.

EDF, which is 85.6 percent owned by the state, agreed the plan with the French government last August.

The closure of the twin-reactor plant is part of a plan to dramatically reduce the country's dependence on atomic energy.

The plant in Fessenheim on the border with Germany about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Strasbourg has been in operation since 1977.

>> Watch more on FRANCE24.com: "The nuclear plant that Germans want shut down - in France"

Fessenheim, located on a seismic fault line, has worried French, German and Swiss environmentalists for years.

Hollande, who leaves office in May, vowed during campaigning in the 2012 election to close the facility, as part of a promise to reduce the share of nuclear in France's energy mix from 75 percent to 50 percent and increase the share of renewables.

But the plan ran into stiff opposition from the conservative opposition, which sees France's nuclear park as a guarantor of the country's energy independence and a source of cheap electricity.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-24

  • UKRAINE

    Giant safety dome to block radiation from Chernobyl site

    Read more

  • SWITZERLAND

    Switzerland votes against phasing out nuclear energy faster

    Read more

  • UK

    UK signs French-Chinese Hinkley Point nuclear station deal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility