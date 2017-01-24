International News 24/7

 

Culture

Paris Fashion Week: Young French designer Fournié joins prestigious Haute Couture club

© FRANCE 24 screengrab | Fournié's first runway show as a permanent member of the Haute Couture club is called 'First Kinetics'

Video by Noreddine BEZZIOU , Laure MANENT , Nicholas RUSHWORTH

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-24

French fashion designer Julien Fournié recently received France’s coveted Haute Couture protected label for his unique creations. FRANCE 24 met him as he prepared his first runway show as a new member of one of fashion's most prestigious clubs.

“I exaggerate an ultra-feminine look, focusing on the woman’s body shape, the hips and body length. Obsessing on heights, on stance,” the 41-year old said as he put the final touches to his “First Kinetics” runway show for the Parisian Haute Couture fashion week

“A woman’s greatness is in her stance.”

To watch the full interview, please click on the player above.

Date created : 2017-01-24

