France's Hollande meets with FARC rebels in Colombia

The visit, the first to Colombia by a French head of state in 28 years, included a private meeting with representatives of the FARC, including a member of the group's ruling secretariat whose nom de guerre is Pablo Catatumbo.
Hollande expressed support for the peace deal, calling it a model for resolving conflicts around the world.
"The disarming and demobilization is not reversible," Hollande told journalists.
'This disarmament is not reversible'
More than 350 United Nations observers from several Latin American nations are spread out at 26 locations across Colombia preparing for the FARC's demobilization.
Holande's visit to the rural camp has not been without controversy.
Former President Alvaro Uribe, who led the campaign that defeated the original accord in a nationwide referendum, accused Hollande of "supporting the impunity of terrorists" by meeting with the FARC.
"Many of us feel rejection toward the successor of Napoleon and De Gaulle for his visit to the FARC," Uribe wrote in an open letter this week.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.