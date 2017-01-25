International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Oscar buzz: Going gaga for 'La La Land'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Toyota to boost US investments as Trump meets with Big Three carmakers

Read more

FACE-OFF

French left-wing primaries: A surprise winner?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambian refugees return home

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Six years after the start of the Egyptian revolution, what has changed?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French presidential hopeful Fillon 'paid wife €500,000 of taxpayers' money'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Polanski Pulls Out of the Césars

Read more

THE DEBATE

Next stop, Westminster: Supreme Court orders Brexit parliament vote (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Next stop, Westminster: Supreme Court orders Brexit parliament vote (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump to investigate unsubstantiated claim of voter fraud

© Bill Wechter, AFP | A polling station in Big Bear, California, on November 8, 2016.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-25

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he would seek a probe into alleged voter fraud after claiming that several million people voted illegally in November's election that brought him to power.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on the results we will strengthen up voting procedures!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

There is no public evidence of widespread illegal voting in last year's poll and Trump and the White House are yet to substantiate the president's claim.

Hours after Trump told congressional leaders that as many as five million people could have voted illegally, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said this belief was based "on the studies he's seen."

"I think the president has believed that for a while based on studies and information he has."

If proven, it would be an enormous political scandal.

Spicer said the Republican president nonetheless had confidence in the election outcome.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton by around 2.9 million votes, but won the all-important state-weighted electoral college.

Spicer said Trump had seen a study suggesting that 14 percent of people who voted "were non-citizens."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-25

  • USA

    Trump 'to sign executive orders on restricting immigration'

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump signs orders reviving controversial Keystone, Dakota pipelines

    Read more

  • USA

    ‘War with media’: Trump press team defend ‘alternative facts’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility