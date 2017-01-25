Video: Joy as refugees return to a Gambia without Jammeh

Refugees have been streaming back into Gambia since the departure on Saturday of strongman Yahya Jammeh, who finally bowed to international pressure to accept his election defeat.

In the capital, Banjul, ferries are running around-the-clock to bring back the tens of thousands of refugees who had fled to neighbouring Senegal, fearing unrest.

Relieved at Jammeh’s departure, they are now waiting for the return of their new president, Adama Barrow.

FRANCE 24’s Patrick Fandio, Marie Demarque and Tristan Le Paih have this report. Click on the player above to watch the story in full.



