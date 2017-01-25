International News 24/7

 

Gambian refugees return home

Six years after the start of the Egyptian revolution, what has changed?

French presidential hopeful Fillon 'paid wife €500,000 of taxpayers' money'

Polanski Pulls Out of the Césars

Next stop, Westminster: Supreme Court orders Brexit parliament vote (part 1)

Next stop, Westminster: Supreme Court orders Brexit parliament vote (part 2)

Iranian women push boundaries through sport

Crowds, Lies & Alternative Facts

Backstage at the Haute Couture show of designer Julien Fournié

Africa

Video: Joy as refugees return to a Gambia without Jammeh

Video by Patrick FANDIO , Marie DEMARQUE , Tristan LE PAIH

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-25

Refugees have been streaming back into Gambia since the departure on Saturday of strongman Yahya Jammeh, who finally bowed to international pressure to accept his election defeat.

In the capital, Banjul, ferries are running around-the-clock to bring back the tens of thousands of refugees who had fled to neighbouring Senegal, fearing unrest.

Relieved at Jammeh’s departure, they are now waiting for the return of their new president, Adama Barrow.

FRANCE 24’s Patrick Fandio, Marie Demarque and Tristan Le Paih have this report. Click on the player above to watch the story in full. 
 

Date created : 2017-01-25

