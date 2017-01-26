Russian 'slapping law' a setback for victims of domestic violence

In Russia, certain forms of domestic violence are set to be decriminalised. On Wednesday, MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a bill that would reduce the punishment for those convicted of domestic violence. Supporters of the legislation, known as the "slapping law", say they to want to protect the right of parents to discipline their children and reduce the state's ability to meddle in family life. But feminist organisations see it as a way of encouraging abuse.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Elom Marcel Toble.
