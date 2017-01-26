International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

'X-Men' scribe Chris Claremont on superpowers, women in comics & Hugh Jackman

Read more

FOCUS

Russian 'slapping law' a setback for victims of domestic violence

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Canada's indigenous population divided over pipeline projects

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

How to cut the cheese and other French 'fromage' rules

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Dow Jones closes up over 20K for first time

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Penelopegate: A blow to right-wing French presidential candidate Fillon'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Building 'Fortress America': Who will pay for the wall?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's Gamble: 'America First' Policy Blurs Party Lines (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's Gamble: Will Republicans Agree to Spend Big on Infrastructure? (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-26

Russian 'slapping law' a setback for victims of domestic violence

In Russia, certain forms of domestic violence are set to be decriminalised. On Wednesday, MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a bill that would reduce the punishment for those convicted of domestic violence. Supporters of the legislation, known as the "slapping law", say they to want to protect the right of parents to discipline their children and reduce the state's ability to meddle in family life. But feminist organisations see it as a way of encouraging abuse.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Elom Marcel Toble. 

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Thomas LOWE

Our guests

Loé LAGRANGE

Russia expert

Archives

2017-01-25 Africa

Six years after Egypt's revolution, protesters' demands are a distant memory

Six years ago, the Egyptian capital Cairo was the scene of huge demonstrations as a massive protest movement erupted. At the time, Egyptians were calling for strongman Hosni...

Read more

2017-01-24 Asia-pacific

Iranian women push boundaries through sport

Whether it's playing chess on the world stage, or clashing sticks in a game of hockey, the women of Iran are playing an increasing role in sport. While they always abide by the...

Read more

2017-01-23 Iraq

Iraq: Embedded with French special forces in Mosul

In the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the army is receiving aerial and tactical support from US forces - but also from French troops. This report from our colleagues at France 2...

Read more

2017-01-20 Donald Trump

Video: Meeting anti-Trump activists

Millions of Americans don't feel represented by their new president. Across the United States, many are afraid of future decisions Donald Trump might make on the issues they care...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility