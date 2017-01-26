International News 24/7

 

Europe

French presidential hopeful Fillon rejects allegations of wife's 'fake job'

© Pierre Constant, AFP | Presidential hopeful François Fillon poses prior to a broadcast interview at French TV channel TF1, on January 26, 2017 just outside Paris.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-26

Former French prime minister François Fillon said on Thursday he would stick to his presidential bid, rejecting press allegations that his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually worked.

Fillon, who told TF1 television his two children also did work for him at some point when he was senator, added that his wife Penelope had worked for him since his first election in 1980.

Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaîné reported this week that Penelope Fillon had been paid some 600,000 euros ($645,000) for many years of employment as a parliamentary assistant to Fillon, then as his replacement as a National Assembly lawmaker and also for work she did at a cultural journal.

The newspaper said its research had showed there was no evidence she had ever really worked.

Fillon said that was not true. His wife, he said, did work that included press reviews, proofreading his speeches and meeting people for him.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-26

