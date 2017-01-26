International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

How France uses its cultural assets as a diplomatic and political tool

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-finals to kick off on Saturday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A "Special Relationship"?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Alexa, Amazon's AI bot!

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

Read more

#THE 51%

'The slapping law': Russia moves to decriminalise domestic violence

Read more

ENCORE!

China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-01-26

How to cut cheese and the French 'fromage' rules

After wine and bread, we explore something else that's quintessentially French: cheese! With an estimated 400 distinct varieties of "fromage", it’s safe to say that France is obsessed with cheese. A lot of love goes into making it and there are strict rules about eating and cutting it!

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-01-19 food and beverage industry

Frogs legs and brains? The French food hard to stomach

France is famous for its gastronomy, but some delicacies are a little hard to stomach for first-time visitors. From snails and blood sausage to tripe and frogs' legs, this week...

Read more

2017-01-12 religion

Population studies: France's 'ethnicity' taboo

France is undeniably a multicultural, multi-ethnic, and multiracial society. But getting to know more about the exact make up of French society is tricky: it's forbidden by law...

Read more

2017-01-05 France

Bonne Année 2017! How France kicks off the New Year

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 05.01.17: This week we take a closer look at how French people kick off the New Year, from obsessively wishing each other "Happy New Year" to eating...

Read more

2016-12-08 Christmas

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Join FRANCE 24 as we take a look at how we celebrate "Noël" in France. French people tend to have a big family lunch on Christmas Day, but the big day is in fact on Christmas...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility