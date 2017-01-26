International News 24/7

 

Sports

French skipper Joyon sails around the world in record 40 days

© Fred Tanneau, AFP | French skipper Francis Joyon waves aboard his maxi-trimaran as he sets off from the port of Brest, western France, on December 16, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-26

Sixty-year-old Frenchman Francis Joyon and his five-man crew smashed the round-the-world sailing record on Thursday, becoming the first team to circumnavigate the globe without assistance in 40 days.

Joyon crossed the finish line off the French island of Ouessant just before 9am local time, shaving four days off the previous record.

His time of 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds bettered Loick Peyron's record of 45 days, 13 hours, 42 minutes and 53 seconds, set in 2012.

The Jules Verne Trophy, which is named after the writer's famous novel, Around the World in Eighty Days, is open to any type of boats and takes skippers around the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.

Joyon's feat marks the third record by French sailors in a month, coming after Thomas Coville set a 49-day solo record and Armel Le Cléac'h wrapped up the epic Vendée Globe race in just 74 days.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-01-26

