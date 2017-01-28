Iraq's lost children: Victims of post-traumatic stress

A young girl remembers the Islamic State (IS) group cutting off children’s faces. A boy recalls being tortured by the jihadists, who severed his fingers and murdered his father. As the battle against the IS group continues to rage in Iraq and Syria, families fleeing the violence have struggled to find peace. The victims of post-traumatic stress, many children live in a sort of waking nightmare.
Shocked by the horrors they have witnessed, some wet the bed or sleepwalk, while others become aggressive or have trouble expressing themselves appropriately.
Yet some have been able to gradually forget the stonings and explosions through language, art, games or returning to school. This special report takes a look at the important role psychiatric services play in a country overwhelmed with refugees and where humanitarian aid is often slow to arrive.
A report by Damien Lefauconnier
Camera: Damien Lefauconnier / Mathieu Préaux
Editing: Aurélie Cauchy / Yassir Guelzim
Sound mix: Philippe Latron
Production: MPTN PROD / Yassir Guelzim
Post-production: Sandra Surnom
