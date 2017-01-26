Marseille sign evergreen Patrice Evra from Juventus

Veteran French international defender Patrice Evra signed for Marseille on Wednesday on a free transfer from Juventus on an 18-month contract, the Ligue 1 club announced.

The 35-year-old left-back, who had been linked with a return to Manchester United, underwent a medical after being released from the last six months of his contract at Italian champions Juventus.

Evra wil be officially unveiled at a news conference on Thursday night alongside Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

Quizzed earlier Wednesday about Evra, attacking Marseille midfielder Remy Cabella told reporters: "I know Evra well from the French team, he's a captain who binds the group together and talks a lot so it would be good for us and the club if he comes, he's a great player."

Evra left French football in 2006 to move from Monaco to Manchester United, before making the move to Juventus.

He has played 81 times for the French national team and featured in five Champions League finals, winning one with United in 2008.

Evra is also a five-time Premier League winner and had two championship medals with Juventus in Serie A.

"His age is irrelevant," added Cabella. "This weekend we will play Montpellier and they have my friend Hilton who is 39. He still does a hell of a job and is having a great season.

"18 or 39 -- it's all about performing on the pitch."

(AFP)

