International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

'X-Men' scribe Chris Claremont on superpowers, women in comics & Hugh Jackman

Read more

FOCUS

Russian 'slapping law' a setback for victims of domestic violence

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Canada's indigenous population divided over pipeline projects

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

How to cut the cheese and other French 'fromage' rules

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Dow Jones closes up over 20K for first time

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Penelopegate: A blow to right-wing French presidential candidate Fillon'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Building 'Fortress America': Who will pay for the wall?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's Gamble: 'America First' Policy Blurs Party Lines (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's Gamble: Will Republicans Agree to Spend Big on Infrastructure? (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Mexican president cancels trip to Washington after row with Trump over border wall

© Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP | Mexican President Pena Nieto gives a foreign policy speech in Mexico City on January 23, 2017, after US President Donald Trump vowed to start renegotiating North American trade ties.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-26

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he had scrapped plans to meet Donald Trump next week after the U.S. president tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.

“This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Pena Nieto said on Twitter, referring to Trump.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations.”

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-26

  • MEXICO - USA

    Mexico president condemns border wall as pressure mounts to scrap Trump visit

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump signs executive order to start border wall construction

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump 'to sign executive orders on restricting immigration'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility