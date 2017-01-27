FMM seeks probe into purported links between journalists’ murder and al Qaeda hostage ransom

France Médias Monde has called on French judges to investigate purported links between the murder in 2013 of two RFI journalists and botched negotiations for the release of French hostages held by al Qaeda's North African branch.

FMM, which includes Radio France Internationale (RFI) and its sister news channel FRANCE 24, said it mandated its lawyers to press for an investigation into the new revelations, aired in a France 2 report on Thursday.

Ghislaine Dupont, 57, and Claude Verlon, 55, were abducted and murdered on November 2, 2013, in northern Mali, where they were covering an election campaign for RFI.

Their killing was claimed by al Qaeda’s regional branch AQIM (al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb), which spoke of retaliation for France’s military intervention to drive Islamist insurgents out of northern Mali.

According to the investigative report by France 2, the murder of the two French journalists may be linked to the release, days before, of four French hostages held by AQIM.

The report, which follows a year-long investigation by France 2 journalists, says French negotiators paid tens of millions of euros to the terrorist organisation in exchange for the hostages, who were kidnapped in 2010 in neighbouring Niger.

But it claims competition between rival agencies involved in the negotiations delayed the deal, suggesting the RFI journalists may have been murdered in retaliation for a hitch in the ransom’s payment.

In a disturbing twist, the report reveals that Dupont’s personal computer, which she had left in Paris, was hacked and her mail box emptied moments before her abduction.

“We welcome the fact that another news organisation has taken up this case and added new material to the investigations carried out by our own teams over the past three years,” FMM said in a statement.

“France Médias Monde, a plaintiff in the inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of its two employees, urges French judges to investigate the new material,” the statement added.

A French inquiry into the murders has made little progress since its launch in April 2014, to the dismay of the slain journalists’ families and their lawyers. They fear the killing of several suspects in French raids on al Qaeda cells will further hamper the investigation.

