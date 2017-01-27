International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2017: The great uncertainty

Read more

FASHION

Haute Couture, summer 2017 collections: Paris is a fairytale

Read more

REPORTERS

Flight MH370: Families of missing passengers search for the truth

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

France's nuclear strategy: Full speed ahead, for now

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

The rise of populism in Europe: Learning from history

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'US-Mexico Rift Deepens Over Trade Threat'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Penelope Fillon: Parliamentary assistant? Or 'assisted by parliament'?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

New Gambian president Adama Barrow gets hero's welcome in Banjul

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Dozens killed after Al Shabaab attack on Mogadishu hotel

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French presidential hopeful warns Britain becoming US vassal state

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | Macron, former economy minister and candidate for the France's 2017 presidential elections, says that with Trump as president, the US is becoming a destabilising force in the world.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-27

Britain is becoming subservient to a United States that will be extremely difficult to cooperate with judging by President Donald Trump’s “serious and worrying” first acts, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who will hold talks with Trump later on Friday, wants a renewal of the “special relationship” between London and Washington at a time her conservative government redraws its relationship with Europe.

“Britain lived in an equilibrium with Europe,” Macron told France Culture radio. “But now it is becoming a vassal state, meaning it is becoming the junior partner of the United State.”

French opinion polls show Macron, a former investment banker running as an independent in this spring’s presidential election, closing in on the two frontrunners, conservative candidate Francois Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Speaking about Trump, May joked on Thursday that “opposites attract” as she signalled a shift in foreign policy that will bring her position more in line with that of Trump.

Macron said Trump’s early policy moves suggested the United States might become a destabilising force on the world stage.

“What’s happening today with Trump’s first statements and choices is extremely serious and worrying,” Macron said. “It’s firstly a choice that it will be an America that provokes... an America that destabilises things that have been built for decades.”

Macron has previously said he was sure Trump would maintain close ties with the European Union, but on Friday he appeared to concede this may no longer be the case.

“It signifies that the U.S. will no longer be in a position to co-organise globalisation and be the world’s policeman with the European Union,” the former economy minister said.

“The unpredictable choices, the outbursts and the inward-looking United States of Trump no longer guarantees Europe’s security.”

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-27

  • UK

    UK publishes bill to trigger Article 50, kicking off Brexit process

    Read more

  • UNITED KINGDOM

    UK PM loses Article 50 appeal, parliamentary approval required for Brexit

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's Le Pen says Europe must 'wake up'; Brexit domino effect on EU

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility