Video: A look inside Paris’s first migrant camp

The French capital’s first humanitarian camp has come under criticism since it opened three months ago in an effort to get homeless migrants off the streets of Paris. FRANCE 24 took a look inside.

More than 3,000 men have found temporary shelter in the prefabricated facility since it opened in November in northern Paris, and most have since been redirected to longer-term facilities elsewhere in France.

A similar structure, designed for women and children, opened earlier this month in a Paris suburb.

Critics say the camp, run by a non-profit organisation, is disorganised and ill-equipped. Each night, migrants form long queues outside the bubble-shaped facility, but only a fraction find room inside.

Our reporters Fanny Allard, Sophie Guignon and Solange Mougin went to look for themselves. Click on the player above to watch their report.



Date created : 2017-01-27