THE INTERVIEW

Former senior US official: 'Torture just doesn't work'

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Davos 2017: The great uncertainty

FASHION

Haute Couture, summer 2017 collections: Paris is a fairytale

REPORTERS

Flight MH370: Families of missing passengers search for the truth

DOWN TO EARTH

France's nuclear strategy: Full speed ahead, for now

THE INTERVIEW

The rise of populism in Europe: Learning from history

IN THE PAPERS

'US-Mexico Rift Deepens Over Trade Threat'

IN THE PAPERS

Penelope Fillon: Parliamentary assistant? Or 'assisted by parliament'?

EYE ON AFRICA

New Gambian president Adama Barrow gets hero's welcome in Banjul

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-01-27

Flight MH370: Families of missing passengers search for the truth

It’s a unique case in the history of modern aviation. Nearly three years after its disappearance, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, has still not been found. The official search has now been called off and no satisfactory conclusion has been reached to lessen the families’ immense pain. Some suspect the authorities are hiding the truth from them and have decided to carry out their own investigation. Our reporters followed them in their search efforts.

On the night of March 7-8, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 took off from a runway in Kuala Lumpur, heading for Beijing. It was a regular scheduled flight, like thousands of others every day, with nothing special about it. On board were 12 crew members and 227 passengers, 153 of them Chinese nationals. But at 00:41 local time, as the plane prepared to enter Vietnamese airspace, all communications were cut off. The aircraft suddenly disappeared from radar screens.

A few days later, the official version established that the 777 turned around, flew over the Malaysian peninsula and followed the Indonesian and Thai borders. Then, based on data provided by Inmarsat satellites, it apparently continued its path towards the south of the Indian Ocean until it ran out of fuel. According to the satellites, it eventually crashed somewhere out at sea, in a vast area off Australia.

Very quickly, Malaysia, China and Australia began search operations. But the surface to be covered was huge – over 60,000 square kilometres – and the weather hostile. Radars, sonar technology and submarines were deployed for this unprecedented exploration effort.

But after nearly three years of combing the seabed, no part of the Boeing has been located and almost 200 million dollars have been spent. On Tuesday January 17, Malaysia, Australia and China announced they were suspending their search, for lack of convincing results, fuelling the resentment of the families, be they Chinese, Malaysian or French.

An American investigator in Madagascar

Isolated and lacking official support, the relatives of the victims are clinging to a few fragile pieces of airplane debris found washed up on beaches in the Indian Ocean. In particular, fragments of a plane’s wing were found on Reunion Island in 2015 and in Tanzania the following year. Other pieces of wreckage have been recovered off Mauritius and Madagascar. There are around 30 in total, but only three of these fragments have been authenticated as belonging to the doomed Boeing.

Meanwhile, the investigation entrusted to the Malaysian authorities is moving too slowly for the families’ liking. The leads first envisaged are ruled out one after the other: pilot suicide, a technical fault, a terrorist hijacking…

Exasperated, the families’ representatives have now decided that they themselves will take part in the search for debris on the coasts of Madagascar, where some wreckage has already been found. In Antananarivo, the capital, they met up with an American private investigator, Blaine Gibson. For more than a year, this adventurer has decided to spend his own money to crisscross the Indian Ocean in a bid to find debris. He says he has collected around 15 pieces of wreckage just by himself.

Our reporters Renaud Fessaguet and Pierre Chabert accompanied the families of victims in this hunt for debris against the odds. It's a painstaking task which may, one day, finally lead to the truth.

By Renaud FESSAGUET , Pierre CHABERT

2017-01-19 Burundi

Burundi: Fear and Exile

When Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he was running for a controversial third mandate in April 2015, he sparked a major crisis and many demonstrations. Since...

2017-01-13 USA

Video: Meeting Trump voters in Wisconsin

On January 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of the United States. With his promise of radical change in American politics, he won several states that until...

2017-01-05 Africa

Dadaab: Growing up in the world’s largest refugee camp

Located in eastern Kenya, near the Somali border, is Dadaab. This sprawling refugee camp is home to some 280,000 people, most of them from Somalia. Over the past 25 years, a...

2016-12-26 Middle East

Exclusive: Embedded with Iraqi special forces in Mosul

For more than two months, Iraqi forces have fought to retake Mosul from Islamic State group militants. A quarter of the city has been recaptured but the jihadists are still...

