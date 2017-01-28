International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-finals to kick off on Saturday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A "Special Relationship"?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Art and politics: French presidents and their love affair with museums

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Alexa, Amazon's AI bot!

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

Read more

#THE 51%

'The slapping law': Russia moves to decriminalise domestic violence

Read more

ENCORE!

China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Deadly wildfires ravage Chile, displace thousands

© PABLO VERA LISPERGUER, AFP | A young man evacuates the town of San Ramon, Chile, after a forest fire devastated the nearby town of Santa Olga, 240 kilometres south of Santiago, on January 26, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-28

Raging forest fires in central Chile have killed 10 people, displaced thousands and destroyed entire villages, the government said Thursday.

Multiple blazes fueled by strong wind and drought conditions have ravaged 273,000 hectares (680,000 acres) in just over a week.

The latest fatality was a fireman killed when a tree fell on his truck in the Biobio region 550 kilometers (340 miles) south of the capital Santiago, the regional government said.

So far five firefighters, two policemen and three local residents have been killed while battling the blazes.

Frantic locals have been joining in efforts to tackle the fire to save their homes, animals and farmland.

President Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday ordered extra funds to fight what she called the country's worst-ever forest fires.

At least 4,000 people were evacuated earlier this week, the National Emergency Office said.

More than 4,000 emergency workers are battling the blaze, with the help of water-dumping aircraft.

More hot and windy weather in the forecast raised fears the fires will continue to spread.

The fires have struck mainly in sparsely populated rural areas in the central regions of O'Higgins and El Maule.

Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz said the United States, Canada and various other countries have offered help.

Fires are common in Chile's parched woods during the southern hemisphere's summer. Most are caused by human activity.

But this year was considered worse because of a drought attributed by environmentalists to climate change.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-28

  • CHILE

    Deadly Chile wildfire destroys entire town

    Read more

  • COPA AMERICA

    Chile storm into Copa America final with 2-0 win over Colombia

    Read more

  • Chile

    Student demonstrations in Chile turn violent

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility