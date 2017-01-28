Chinese Lunar New Year: What does the Year of the Rooster mean?

The Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off Saturday ushering in the beginning of the Year of Rooster and the beginning of spring. According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the Year of the Rooster are brave, responsible but also vain!

However, the year of your sign is also believed to be one of the most unlucky years of your life according to Chinese astrologers.

For many Chinese, this is the only holiday, and thousands gathered at Beijing's major temples to light incense sticks to pray for good fortune and health. As many as 80,000 people were expected at the Lama Temple in central Beijing.

Other New Year's traditions include the eating of dumplings in northern China and riotous displays of fireworks and countless firecrackers. Beijing's government called on Communist Party cadres and government staff not to set off firecrackers, however, due to serious environmental concerns, but local media reported that air pollution levels in Beijing and several other cities still shot up Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Festival are expected across the world over the next two weeks, in one of the largest celebrations of the event outside of Asia.

