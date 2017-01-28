International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

How France uses its cultural assets as a diplomatic and political tool

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-finals to kick off on Saturday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A "Special Relationship"?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Alexa, Amazon's AI bot!

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

Read more

#THE 51%

'The slapping law': Russia moves to decriminalise domestic violence

Read more

ENCORE!

China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Chinese Lunar New Year: What does the Year of the Rooster mean?

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-01-28

The Chinese Lunar New Year kicked off Saturday ushering in the beginning of the Year of Rooster and the beginning of spring. According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the Year of the Rooster are brave, responsible but also vain!

However, the year of your sign is also believed to be one of the most unlucky years of your life according to Chinese astrologers.

For many Chinese, this is the only holiday, and thousands gathered at Beijing's major temples to light incense sticks to pray for good fortune and health. As many as 80,000 people were expected at the Lama Temple in central Beijing.

Other New Year's traditions include the eating of dumplings in northern China and riotous displays of fireworks and countless firecrackers. Beijing's government called on Communist Party cadres and government staff not to set off firecrackers, however, due to serious environmental concerns, but local media reported that air pollution levels in Beijing and several other cities still shot up Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Festival are expected across the world over the next two weeks, in one of the largest celebrations of the event outside of Asia.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-28

  • DAVOS FORUM

    Chinese leader warns against trade wars in dig at Trump at Davos

    Read more

  • United States

    Trump picks China critic to head US trade body

    Read more

  • USA - CHINA

    China, US ‘appropriately handling’ seizure of drone

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility