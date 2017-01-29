Federer beats Nadal in thriller to win fifth Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title

It was the 35th meeting between the two great rivals with Nadal now leading 23-12 and 6-3 in major finals, including his five-set win over Federer in the 2009 Australian final.
Federer, playing with a flatter backhand than normal, took the match to Nadal and got the only service break to take the opening set.
Nadal fought back with two breaks to level before Federer got the bit between his teeth with a double break in the third set.
The Spaniard hit back in the fourth set with a service break in the fourth game to take the final into a fifth set.
He again broke the Swiss early in the final set but Federer rose to the occasion and broke Nadal twice to win a classic encounter as he served out for a strong win, jumping for joy as he did so and quickly tearing up.
Federer also becomes the first man in history to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events. He has won five Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, five US Opens and one French Open
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.