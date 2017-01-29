International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

How France uses its cultural assets as a diplomatic and political tool

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-finals to kick off on Saturday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A "Special Relationship"?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Alexa, Amazon's AI bot!

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

Read more

#THE 51%

'The slapping law': Russia moves to decriminalise domestic violence

Read more

ENCORE!

China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Federer beats Nadal in thriller to win fifth Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title

© PAUL CROCK, AFP | Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) and Spain's Rafael Nadal wait for the start of the awards ceremony after their men's singles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-29

Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling, five-set Australian Open final against his great rival Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours 38 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to move four major titles ahead of Nadal and Pete Sampras on the all-time winners' list.

The Swiss marvel also became the oldest man in the post-1968 Open era to win a major final since Australia's Ken Rosewall at the 1972 Australian Open.

It was Federer's fifth Australian title in his sixth final, and ended a long, seven-year wait to win again in Melbourne after his 2010 triumph over Andy Murray.

It was the 35th meeting between the two great rivals with Nadal now leading 23-12 and 6-3 in major finals, including his five-set win over Federer in the 2009 Australian final.

Federer, playing with a flatter backhand than normal, took the match to Nadal and got the only service break to take the opening set.

Nadal fought back with two breaks to level before Federer got the bit between his teeth with a double break in the third set.

The Spaniard hit back in the fourth set with a service break in the fourth game to take the final into a fifth set.

He again broke the Swiss early in the final set but Federer rose to the occasion and broke Nadal twice to win a classic encounter as he served out for a strong win, jumping for joy as he did so and quickly tearing up.

Federer also becomes the first man in history to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slam events. He has won five Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, five US Opens and one French Open

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-01-29

  • TENNIS

    Serena Williams wins Australian Open, record 23rd Grand Slam title

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Argentina beats Croatia to win its first Davis Cup title

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Murray crushes Djokovic to end year as world No. 1

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility