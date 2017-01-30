International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

How France uses its cultural assets as a diplomatic and political tool

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-finals to kick off on Saturday

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

A "Special Relationship"?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First Week: A Very Different White House (part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Alexa, Amazon's AI bot!

Read more

FOCUS

Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

Read more

#THE 51%

'The slapping law': Russia moves to decriminalise domestic violence

Read more

ENCORE!

China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

'Finally some hope’, supporters of Benoît Hamon say

© Catherine Richardson | Will, 36 years old, picked Benoît Hamon

Text by Louise NORDSTROM

Latest update : 2017-01-30

Supporters of hard-left Socialist Benoît Hamon celebrated on Sunday their candidate's victory to the party's ticket for the French presidential election, hoping he will be the one to unify a divided left.

Amid loud cheers and thunderous applauds, a sense of relief seemed to envelop the crowd at French politician Benoît Hamon’s victory rally in Paris on Sunday, with many saying his presidential nomination is their last hope for France’s left.

“He’s just what we need,” Fayçal Bouricha from Paris’s troubled northern suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois told FRANCE 24 while attending Hamon’s rally in the capital’s fifth arondissement, where hundreds of supporters had gathered. “He’s young, he has ideas to renew the Socialist Party and he’s in touch with what’s actually happening in society today. He’s in touch with reality. Valls seems to be offering nothing new. I don’t see him changing anything,” he said.

Eighteen-year-old Parisian Charlotte Meyer agreed. “This gives us hope and it’s an opportunity for a new kind of society that won tonight. It’s a new chapter,” she said as she joined her friends by the wine stand to celebrate the win.

Ariel Martinez, 45, an Italian-born Parisian who was not allowed to vote in Sunday’s election because of his nationality but who prides himself as being an avid Hamon supporter, said that thanks to Hamon’s victory, the French left now actually has a chance in the presidential election this spring. “Actually, I think we have more than a chance now. I think we WILL win,” he said, making the peace sign.

Another supporter, 23-year-old Justine who declined to give her last name, said that Hamon “is the only one left protecting the core values of the Socialist Party”.

Blasting electro

With the popular electro remix of “Prayer in C” by Lilly Wood and Robin Schulz blasting out of the speakers, Hamon entered the stage amid almost deafening cheers and applauds at the event hall Maison de la Mutualité to thank his supporters for trusting him with the nomination. “Your mobilisation is a sign of a living and vibrant left. It gives me considerable strength to represent you. Tonight, the left is raising her head, she turns to the future and she wants to win,” he said.

In his speech, Hamon, who is campaigning under the banner “Make France’s heart beat”, also addressed France’s youth directly, saying that with their “energy, creativity and solidarity, it is up to them to show the French the way”.

“The world before you is more unstable than ever: Donald Trump’s accession to power in the United States, the pressure that [Russia’s] President Vladimir Putin is putting on Europe and the situation in the Middle East, the threat of Islamist terrorism by our doors, the environmental dangers. But everyone can clearly see that if we approach these challenges with fear in the pit of our stomachs, we will end up with [presidential] candidates representing fear".

After his clear victory, Benoît Hamon now faces the hard task of trying to unite a divided left.

Date created : 2017-01-30

  • FRANCE-POLITICS

    As it happened: Hamon wins French left-wing presidential primary

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    ‘Fighter’ Valls vs ‘moderniser’ Hamon: French head to polls for Socialist presidential primary

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Hamon and Valls face off in final French left-wing primary debate

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility