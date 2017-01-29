Live: Socialists Hamon and Valls face off in French presidential primary

Socialists Benoît Hamon and Manuel Valls on Sunday are facing off in the second round of France’s left-wing presidential primary. For all the latest news on the key poll, follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below.
Hamon and Valls are vying for the Socialist Party’s presidential nomination after getting the most votes from a field of seven candidates in the first round of the primary last Sunday.
Hamon pulled off a major upset by winning last week’s first-round poll with 36 percent of votes. Former prime minister Valls, long touted as the primary favourite, finished in second place with 31 percent support.
Hamon, 49, is on the left-wing branch of the Socialist Party and has been compared to the UK’s Jeremy Corbyn. Valls, 54, moved the ruling Socialist closer to the political centre as premier with controversial pro-business policies.
FRENCH LEFT-WING PRIMARY RUN-OFF - JANUARY 29, 2017
