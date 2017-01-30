Iraq asks US to 'reconsider' Trump travel ban

Iraq has asked the United States to reconsider the travel ban on its citizens, the foreign ministry said on Monday, taking a more diplomatic line than the Iraqi parliament which had demanded the government “retaliate”.
“It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Noting their cooperation in fighting the Islamic State group, the statement added: “We affirm Iraq’s desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.”
