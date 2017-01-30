International News 24/7

 

Iraq asks US to 'reconsider' Trump travel ban

© Bryan R. Smith / AFP | Protesters gather in Battery Park and march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan to protest President Trump's Executive order imposing controls on travellers from seven countries, January 29, 2017 in New York

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-01-30

Iraq has asked the United States to reconsider the travel ban on its citizens, the foreign ministry said on Monday, taking a more diplomatic line than the Iraqi parliament which had demanded the government “retaliate”.

“It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Noting their cooperation in fighting the Islamic State group, the statement added: “We affirm Iraq’s desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

By executive order on Friday, President Donald Trump banned U.S. entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - and temporarily halted the admission of refugees.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-30

