Paris's Pompidou Centre: 40 years at the cutting edge of modern art

'Mosque shooting victims: Six men who sought better lives in Quebec'

Hamon tries to unite 'scattered' French left

Deutsche Bank fined $630m over money laundering

Puppet or president?

Quebec Mosque Shooting: Terror Attacks and Refugee Policy (part 1)

Quebec Mosque Shooting: Terror Attacks and Refugee Policy (part 2)

India's controversial bull-taming sport Jallikattu, and a clean-up operation on a Brazilian beach

Music show: Maître Gims, Princess Nokia and the 'Palestinian Frank Sinatra'

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-31

Paris's Pompidou Centre: 40 years at the cutting edge of modern art

We take you on a tour of the Pompidou Centre, a temple of modern and contemporary art in the heart of Paris. But it's not just a museum - it's a monumental cultural complex, where a stunning collection of visual art mingles with music, film and literature. This year, the Pompidou Centre is marking its 40th anniversary with a jam-packed programme of exhibitions and cultural events.

We meet the director of the National Museum of Modern Art and ask him what makes the Pompidou Centre so successful. We also look back at its history and tell you how former French president Georges Pompidou was ahead of his time in imagining it. Finally, we sit down with French artist Daniel Buren, often dubbed "the stripe guy" for his use of vertical stripes to transform spaces. He is just one of the big names to have their work featured at the Pompidou Centre.

By Richelle HARRISON PLESSE

2017-01-30 culture

Music show: Maître Gims, Princess Nokia and the 'Palestinian Frank Sinatra'

This week, Encore embarks on a musical journey around the globe! We take you from the Guinean capital of Conakry - the latest stop on French-Congolese star Maître Gims' world...

2017-01-27 culture

China through the lens: Capturing the changing face of a little known mega-city

A concrete jungle engulfing everything in its path, Chongqing in southwest China is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world with a population of some 30 million people....

2017-01-26 culture

'X-Men' scribe Chris Claremont on superpowers, women in comics & Hugh Jackman

Best known for his work on the iconic "X-Men" series, legendary comic book writer and novelist Chris Claremont is credited with turning the Marvel mutants from struggling...

2017-01-25 French cinema

Oscar buzz: Going gaga for 'La La Land'

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling may sing and dance, but does Damien Chazelle’s romantic musical "La La Land" hit all the right notes? Our film critic Lisa Nesselson joins us on set...

