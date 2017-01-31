Paris's Pompidou Centre: 40 years at the cutting edge of modern art

We take you on a tour of the Pompidou Centre, a temple of modern and contemporary art in the heart of Paris. But it's not just a museum - it's a monumental cultural complex, where a stunning collection of visual art mingles with music, film and literature. This year, the Pompidou Centre is marking its 40th anniversary with a jam-packed programme of exhibitions and cultural events.

We meet the director of the National Museum of Modern Art and ask him what makes the Pompidou Centre so successful. We also look back at its history and tell you how former French president Georges Pompidou was ahead of his time in imagining it. Finally, we sit down with French artist Daniel Buren, often dubbed "the stripe guy" for his use of vertical stripes to transform spaces. He is just one of the big names to have their work featured at the Pompidou Centre.

By Richelle HARRISON PLESSE