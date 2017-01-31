International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Mexico's manufacturing hub of Ciudad Juarez gears up for new era

Read more

ENCORE!

Paris's Pompidou Centre: 40 years at the cutting edge of modern art

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Year of the Rooster: Breaking down the Lunar New Year traditions

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Mosque shooting victims: Six men who sought better lives in Quebec'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Hamon tries to unite 'scattered' French left

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Deutsche Bank fined $630m over money laundering

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Puppet or president?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Quebec Mosque Shooting: Terror Attacks and Refugee Policy (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Quebec Mosque Shooting: Terror Attacks and Refugee Policy (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-31

Mexico's manufacturing hub of Ciudad Juarez gears up for new era

The Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, just across the border from Texas, saw a huge manufacturing boom in the 1980s, when the US market was hungry for consumer goods. It later became infamous for being the world's most dangerous city. Today, the city’s streets are safe again, but it faces a new threat – US President Donald Trump is promising to pull American-run factories back north of the border. Our correspondents report from Ciudad Juarez on how workers are coping with the uncertainty.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.
 

By Matthieu COMIN , Laurence CUVILLIER , Natasha PIZZEY

Archives

2017-01-30 Islam

How Morocco is training up French imams

In 2015, France signed a deal with Morocco to help educate future French and Francophone imams. The goal is to reinforce and promote a more balanced form of Islam that conforms...

Read more

2017-01-27 Americas

Climate change: Florida faces rising sea levels

Florida is the US state that faces the greatest threat from global warming. This is apparent in two of its most iconic locations: the vast wetlands of the Everglades and Miami's...

Read more

2017-01-26 Europe

Russian 'slapping law' a setback for victims of domestic violence

In Russia, certain forms of domestic violence are set to be decriminalised. On Wednesday, MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a bill that would reduce the punishment for those...

Read more

2017-01-25 Africa

Six years after Egypt's revolution, protesters' demands are a distant memory

Six years ago, the Egyptian capital Cairo was the scene of huge demonstrations as a massive protest movement erupted. At the time, Egyptians were calling for strongman Hosni...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility