French parliament searched as part of Fillon ‘fake job’ probe

French investigators on Tuesday searched parliamentary offices amid a growing scandal over allegations that the wife of conservative presidential frontrunner François Fillon was paid €500,000 for work she didn’t perform.

The raid did not take place in the Fillon’s offices in the lower house National Assembly, but in nearby offices in charge of administrative affairs that handle payrolls.

France’s financial prosecutor’s office last week opened an investigation into claims that Fillon’s wife, Penelope, had been paid €500,000 as a parliamentary assistant to her husband and his successor.

The Canard Enchaîné weekly said in an investigative report last week that it could find no evidence that she had actually done any work, with the newspaper promising to make further revelations on Tuesday.

Fillon, a former prime minister, has said his wife’s work was real, and that he is the victim of a smear campaign.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-01-31