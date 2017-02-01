France’s Fillon will not abandon presidential candidature over Penelopegate

French presidential candidate François Fillon confirmed on Wednesday he would run in France’s upcoming election despite fake job allegations targeting his wife that have put his campaign on the rocks.

“When you choose to be candidate for the presidential elections you don’t complain afterwards about the violence of attacks,” Fillon told an entrepreneurs conference.

“There’s one thing I can say, I will fight them to the end, I will be a candidate for this presidential election.”

Fillon asked his fellow conservative lawmakers to stay loyal to him in the face of the scandal, denouncing the furore as the work of left-wing opponents.

“We are facing an institutional coup d’état from the left,” said a member of parliament for Les Républicains party after attending a meeting Wednesday with conservative presidential candidate Fillon.

The lawmaker, who wanted to stay anonymous, said Fillon asked his fellows to “hold on for 15 days” - long enough for the official inquiry into the affair to run its course.

“Nobody will stop François Fillon and the right from being present in the first round of the presidential election and the second round of the presidential election,” Fillon’s spokesman Thierry Solere said later.

Fillon has lost his spot as favourite to win the presidential election this year since the opening of an official inquiry into a report by newspaper Le Canard Enchainé that his wife and family had earned over €1 million, mostly taxpayer-funded, for doing very little work.

Party grandees have reportedly been considering the need for a Plan B without him.

French government denies claim

While several party-members have spoken out in defense of the presidential hopeful, the French government responded to the allegations by stating “the only power, is the power of justice”.

A government's spokesman called the accusations “inacceptable” and said that there is no such thing as a coup d’état from the left. “Everyone must accept their responsibility, the French just want truth and transparency."

Voters deserting Fillon



A poll by Elabe for Les Echos newspaper, conducted on Jan. 30 and 31, pointed to rising support for far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen and made centrist Emmanuel Macron most likely to win the presidency, with voters appearing to desert Fillon in large numbers.

Voting intentions for Macron were unchanged or up 1 point to 22-23 percent, depending on different candidate scenarios. Le Pen's first round score was up by 3 points to 26-27 percent.

Fillon's score fell by 5-6 points to 19-20 percent.

Both scenarios would eliminate Fillon from the May 7 second round, a contest between the two top scorers in the April 23 first round.

Nervous party

Officially at least Les Républicains party is not yet looking for a possible replacement should Fillon be forced to drop out, but the nervousness behind the scenes is palpable.

Supporters of Alain Juppé, the veteran politician who Fillon beat to clinch the rightwing nomination, have cancelled a planned seminar this week to avoid giving the impression they are preparing a Plan B, Fillon’s spokesman Benoist Apparu said.

Juppé, 71, has so far said he would not step into the breach.

In the allegations about Fillon’s children, Le Canard Enchainé said Fillon employed his daughter Marie, a law student, in 2005, just weeks after he was elected to the upper house of parliament, and before she had taken the professional oath as a lawyer. Two years later her brother Charles took over.

Fillon responded Tuesday by claiming he was the target of a sophisticated campaign.

“Such a large-scale and professional campaign has been mounted just to eliminate a candidate by other means than the democratic route,” he told a business conference.

Fillon said he was “calm” about the allegations “and now I await the conclusion of this investigation”.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

