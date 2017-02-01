Garry Kasparov: 'Putin's main philosophy is confrontation'

Garry Kasparov, former world chess champion and one of Vladimir Putin’s most famous opponents, sees the Russian president as a threat to Western democracy. Since retiring from professional chess in 2005, Kasparov has been using his fame to draw attention to Russia’s shift toward authoritarianism. He granted an interview to FRANCE 24 from New York, where he lives in exile.

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov tells FRANCE 24 he sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dangerous "dictator".

"At the end of the day, every dictator, after eliminating all the enemies inside his own country, will look for enemies outside", Kasparov warns. The opponent adds that Putin has made "confrontation with the free world the core of his domestic propaganda".

By Douglas HERBERT