International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Jihad Sisters, French women bound for IS group

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Greek debt drama: Is Grexit back on the table?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Tkay Maidza, reinventing Australian hip-hop

Read more

FOCUS

Japan's pariah descendants fight present-day discrimination

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A voté! How France elects its president

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Discovering the electric blue bay of Vieques in Puerto Rico

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Beyoncé's baby bump is a 'political rallying cry'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Garry Kasparov: 'Putin's main philosophy is confrontation'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

PenelopeGate: Fillon on the offensive as his party panics

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-02-02

Garry Kasparov: 'Putin's main philosophy is confrontation'

Garry Kasparov, former world chess champion and one of Vladimir Putin’s most famous opponents, sees the Russian president as a threat to Western democracy. Since retiring from professional chess in 2005, Kasparov has been using his fame to draw attention to Russia’s shift toward authoritarianism. He granted an interview to FRANCE 24 from New York, where he lives in exile.

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov tells FRANCE 24 he sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as a dangerous "dictator".

"At the end of the day, every dictator, after eliminating all the enemies inside his own country, will look for enemies outside", Kasparov warns. The opponent adds that Putin has made "confrontation with the free world the core of his domestic propaganda".

By Douglas HERBERT

Archives

2017-01-27 USA

Former senior US official: 'Torture just doesn't work'

Lawrence Wilkerson, who was chief of staff to Colin Powell when he was Secretary of State in the George W. Bush administration, blasts Donald Trump's hints that he intends to...

Read more

2017-01-26 Holocaust

The rise of populism in Europe: Learning from history

Rainer Höss was born in Germany in the 1960s. At the age of 12, he made a shocking discovery: his own grandfather was not just a high-ranking member of the Nazi SS, he was also...

Read more

2017-01-21 Davos forum

Publicis boss encourages firms to move staff to Paris post-Brexit

Maurice Levy, who runs the Publicis Group, is attending his last Davos forum as chairman and CEO of the advertising giant. He speaks to FRANCE 24's Stephen Carroll about the...

Read more

2017-01-23 Davos forum

'Fake news has had almost no impact on Wikipedia'

The online encyclopedia Wikipedia is one of the most consulted websites on the internet. But it has been criticised for the false information that can pop up online. Its founder,...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility