REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-02-02

Video: Jihad Sisters, French women bound for IS group

France 24 brings you an exceptional documentary in partnership with French TV news magazine "Envoyé spécial", on the hidden women of the jihadist web, the "sisters" of the Islamic State group.

Recruiting women is a priority for the Islamic State group, whether it’s to marry them off to terrorists or turn them into fighters, ready to die "as martyrs". Often young and vulnerable, they are easy prey.

Our reporters explored the virtual networks of French jihadist recruitment and made contact with these female jihadists and their online recruiters. Our team was able to obtain rare and valuable eyewitness accounts.

An investigative report by France 2 news magazine “Envoyé special”, by Marina Ladous, Roméo Langlois (winner of the Albert Londres Prize in 2013 and Bayeux-Calvados prize in 2016) and Etienne Huver (winner of the Albert Londres Prize in 2016).

Coproduced by France 24, SlugNews and TV Presse, with the participation of France télévisions.

>> On France 24.com, also watch our exclusive reports: “Raqqa Rebel”, which won the 2016 FIGRA award for best documentary short, and “Reformed IS group jihadists speak out”.

