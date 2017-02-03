International News 24/7

 

Europe

Live: Soldier shoots knife attacker near Paris' Louvre Museum

© Alain Jocard, AFP | French police officers and soldiers patrol in front of the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-02-03

A machete-wielding man has been shot and wounded by a French soldier in near the Louvre Museum in central Paris after an apparent attack on a second soldier.

The individual, carrying a backpack, cried out "Allahu Akbar" according to Michel Cadot, the head of Paris's police force. One soldier was lighty injured. The soldier's partner fired five shots at the attacker. No explosives were found in the attacker's bag, Cadot said.

For more on this developing story, see FRANCE 24's live blog below.

Click here to view this live blog on your smartphone or tablet.

Date created : 2017-02-03

