Sports

Burkina Faso snatches third place in Africa Cup of Nations with late goal

© Steve Jordan, AFP | Burkina Faso's players celebrate with their Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte (bottom L) at the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations third place football match between Burkina Faso and Ghana in Port-Gentil on February 4, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-02-04

Alain Traore scored with one minute left to give Burkina Faso a 1-0 win over Ghana Saturday and third place in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Turkey-based attacker thumped an angled free-kick over goalkeeper Richard Ofori and into the net in the Gabonese coastal city of Port-Gentil.

It was the second highest finish in the biennial African football showcase for the Burkinabe Stallions, who finished runners-up four years ago.

The Black Stars of Ghana have played in five third-place play-offs, losing four.

Ghana could have been several goals ahead by half-time as they dominated possession only to be let down by poor finishing and bad luck.

New Swansea City signing Jordan Ayew handled when poised to shoot from close range with the play-off less than a minute old.

Stand-in captain Emmanuel Agyemang Badu headed just wide in the third minute and Bernard Tekpetey struck the crossbar during a goalmouth scramble.

The best Burkina Faso chance of the opening half fell to Prejuce Nakoulma near half-time as he sprinted with the ball from the halfway line only to fire wide.

Tekpetey, one of the six changes after a semi-final loss to Cameroon two days ago, headed just over on the hour mark after a free-kick.

Ofori, the lone Ghana-based player in the squad and getting a first start of the tournament, rescued his team several times before Traore struck.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-02-04

