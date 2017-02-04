Romania PM announces graft law repeal after mass demos

Grindeanu says that the measures are to bring penal law into line with the constitution and reduce overcrowding in prisons.
But critics say that the real aim is to let off some of the several thousand officials and politicians ensnared in a major anti-corruption drive in recent years, many of them from Grindeanu's Social Democrats (PSD).
Earlier this week Brussels, which had previously praised European Union member Romania for its efforts on graft, warned against "backtracking".
The US State Department said it was "deeply concerned" that the new measures "undermine rule of law and weaken accountability for financial and corruption-related crimes".
Grindeanu said Saturday that the penal code still had to be brought into line with the constitution.
"We will probably eliminate the 200,000-lei ceiling and send a bill to parliament as soon as possible," he said.
"There has been a lot of confusion and distortion created. Things have not been well explained."
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.