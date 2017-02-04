International News 24/7

 

Europe

Thousands protest in London and Paris against Trump travel ban

© Niklas Halle’n, AFP | Demonstrators holding placards march in central London during a protest against US President Donald Trump on February 4, 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-02-04

Several thousand people demonstrated outside the US embassy in London on Saturday against US President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Protesters held black banners with blood stains bearing slogans such as “No to Trump. No to War” and “Trump: Special Relationship? Just say no” at the demonstration against the ban and Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump signed an order just over a week ago putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

On Friday, a Seattle judge blocked the order but many in Britain are angry about the measure, which they see as discriminatory, and the time it took for Prime Minister Theresa May’s government to criticise it.

© Samory Diop, Protesters gather near the Eiffel Tower in Paris against Trump travel ban on February 4, 2017

In Paris, around 1,000 protesters, including a number of expatriates who reside in the French capital, marched near the Eiffel Tower against the ban.

“We are seeing the signs of an authoritarian government. This flashback to the past is terrifying,” French student Anna Dory, 22, told Agence France-Presse.

© Samory Diop, Travel ban protesters in a Paris café on February 4, 2017

French President François Hollande, during a phone call with Trump last weekend in the wake of the US president’s controversial executive order, told his American counterpart he is convinced that “the battle to defend our democracies will only be effective if it respects their founding principles, in particular the welcoming of refugees.”

On a visit to Iran, one of the seven countries whose nationals are affected by Trump’s travel ban, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said an annulment of the executive order would be “common sense”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-02-04

