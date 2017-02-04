International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's Dos Santos announces he will not seek re-election after 37 years in power

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Paris Attack - #ProudOfOurSoldiers

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France Terror Attack, 'Penelopegate' (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Romania's Outrage, Trump's First Fortnight (part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

Artificial intelligence defeats human players at poker

Read more

#THE 51%

From marching to running: The spike in American women considering elected office

Read more

FOCUS

The challenges ahead for Gambia

Read more

FASHION

Haute Couture, summer 2017 collections: From fantasy to experimentation

Read more

ENCORE!

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

US defence chief brands Iran 'biggest sponsor of terrorism' as tensions flare

© Toru Yamanaka, AFP | US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis speaks while Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada (not pictured) listens during a joint press conference at the defence ministry in Tokyo on February 4, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-02-04

Iran is to deploy missiles for a Revolutionary Guards exercise Saturday in a show of defiance, while the US defense secretary on the same day called Iran the world’s "single biggest state sponsor of terrorism."

Tehran’s missile exercise comes a day after the United States imposed sanctions over a ballistic missile test launch last weekend.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have deteriorated sharply since Donald Trump took office last month, promising a tough line on what he sees as Iranian belligerency towards US interests and allies.

"As far as Iran goes, this is the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world," Pentagon chief James Mattis said at a press conference in Tokyo on Saturday, but he added that the US had no plans to increase troop numbers in the Middle East in response.

"It does no good to ignore it. It does no good to dismiss it and at the same time I don't see any need to increase the number of forces we have in the Middle East at this time," he said.

"We always have the capability to do so but right now I don't think it's necessary."

The new sanctions are the first of Trump's presidency and target what US officials say is Iran's weapons procurement network in Lebanon and China.

They are a response to Iran's test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile last Sunday as well as its support for Yemeni rebels who attacked a Saudi frigate earlier this week, officials said.

Iran's medium-range missiles can reach 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles), sufficient to strike Israel or US bases in the Gulf.

But the Revolutionary Guards said that the missiles deployed for Saturday's exercise would only be of very short range -- up to 75 kilometres (47 miles).

They said the manoeuvres in the northeastern province of Semnan were aimed at demonstrating their "complete preparedness to deal with the threats" and "humiliating sanctions" from Washington.

"Different types of domestically produced radar and missile systems, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems will be used in this exercise," the Guards' website said.

The new sanctions do not yet mean that Washington has abandoned commitments it made to lift measures aimed at Iran's nuclear programme, US officials said.

But Trump has made no secret of his contempt for that accord, which his predecessor Barack Obama approved in July 2015, and officials said Friday's measures would not be the last.

Iran's vice president on Saturday urged calm heads to prevail.

"These are worn-out accusations against Iran and even the (accuser) himself is ashamed of saying it," state news agency IRNA quoted Eshagh Jahangiri as saying.

"If this nation is talked to respectfully and issues are resolved through negotiations and dialogue... it can be a win for everyone."

But General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who is overseeing the drills, struck a more strident tone.

"If the enemy makes a mistake, our missiles will land on them," he was quoted as saying by the Guards' official site.

Iran is one of seven mainly Muslim countries targeted by the visa ban Trump ordered last week and its government has reacted angrily.

The order, which caused mayhem worldwide, was suspended by a federal judge on Friday but only after Tehran ordered tit-for-tat action against a US wrestling team due to take part in an international tournament in Iran later this month.

Tehran also vowed to impose "legal limitations" on Americans it says are involved in creating and supporting "extreme terrorist groups."

It said it would publish a list of names later.

US intelligence and Treasury officials are constantly scrutinising Iran's networks, looking for evidence of extremist funding and advanced weapons procurement.

A defence official said the US Navy had sent a destroyer to waters off Yemen in response to the attack on the Saudi frigate.

The USS Cole, which had been conducting operations in the Gulf, is now stationed in the Bab al-Mandab strait, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, which links the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Tehran says its missiles do not breach UN resolutions because they are for defence purposes only and are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that Iran would "never initiate a war", despite facing threats, "but we can only rely on our own means of defence."

The missile row is just one of a raft of issues souring relations between Tehran and the Trump White House.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-02-04

  • USA - IRAN

    US imposes new sanctions on Iran, Tehran hits back

    Read more

  • USA - IRAN

    US says 'putting Iran on notice' after missile test

    Read more

  • IRAN - USA

    'Not the time to build walls', Iran's Rouhani tells Trump

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility