Allegations of police abuse in Paris suburb spark outrage

Outrage erupted in a northern suburb of Paris on Saturday night after four police officers were detained on charges of having raped a young man in custody with their batons. The man was seriously wounded.

The alleged abuse, which took place in Aulnay-Sous-Bois after an ID check escalated, shocked local residents.

A car was burned and angry protestors tried to set a bus on fire, police sources said. Bus stops were also smashed, according to an AFP journalist. An anti-criminal brigade was deployed in the area, where small groups of youths had gathered, according to a source close to the investigation.

The incident, which was captured by surveillance cameras in the police station, showed a police officer deliver a horizontal blow with his baton to the buttocks of the young man after his pants “dropped by themselves,” the source said. The young man said the police anally raped him with the baton.

The young man was taken to a hospital and examined by a doctor who said he had suffered “a longitudinal wound in the anal canal” and “a section of the sphincter muscle,” according to the source. On Saturday the young man was still in the hospital, having been granted a 60-day medical leave.

The local public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the incident, to be carried out by the General Inspector of the National Police (IGPN).

The officers, who deny the charges, have seen their initial detainment period extended by 24 hours.



(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-02-05