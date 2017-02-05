International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's Dos Santos announces he will not seek re-election after 37 years in power

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Paris Attack - #ProudOfOurSoldiers

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France Terror Attack, 'Penelopegate' (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Romania's Outrage, Trump's First Fortnight (part 2)

Read more

#TECH 24

Artificial intelligence defeats human players at poker

Read more

#THE 51%

From marching to running: The spike in American women considering elected office

Read more

FOCUS

The challenges ahead for Gambia

Read more

FASHION

Haute Couture, summer 2017 collections: From fantasy to experimentation

Read more

ENCORE!

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Turkey detains hundreds of IS group suspects in nationwide raids

© Ozan Kose, AFP | A police officer from the Turkish special forces stands guard at Ortakoy district near the Reina night club on January 2, 2017, one day after New Year gun attack in Istanbul.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-02-05

Turkish police on Sunday detained hundreds of suspected members of the Islamic State extremist group in nationwide raids, just over a month after an attack on an Istanbul nightclub claimed by the jihadists.

Among around 400 detained in the biggest operation so far against IS after the New Year attack were foreigners and those suspected of planning attacks in Turkey, the Dogan and Anadolu news agencies reported.

The operation around the country saw 150 suspects detained in Sanliurfa in the southeast and 47 in the nearby city of Gaziantep close to the Syrian border, which has a known jihadist presence, Dogan said.

Sixty suspects, mostly foreigners, were detained in four districts in the capital Ankara.

Dozens more arrests were made in provinces ranging from Bursa in the west to Bingol in the east.

In the usually peaceful Aegean city of Izmir, nine people suspected of travelling to and from Syria and planning attacks in the city were detained, Anadolu said.

Eighteen people were detained in Istanbul and the neighbouring province of Kocaeli on suspicion of planning attacks. Another 14 foreigners were due to be deported, including 10 children.

Thirty-nine people were killed, mainly foreigners, on New Year's night when a gunman went on the rampage inside a plush Istanbul night club.

IS claimed the massacre, its first clear claim for a major attack in Turkey although it had been blamed for several bombings in 2016.

Police detained the suspected attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, on January 16 after over two weeks on the run and authorities say he has confessed to the massacre.

The Hurriyet daily reported after the attack that IS also planned a simultaneous New Year's strike in Ankara but dropped the plot after arrests by the Turkish authorities.

Turkey was in 2016 shaken by a string of attacks blamed on IS and Kurdish militants that left hundreds dead.

It is also engaged in a battle with IS to take the Syrian town of Al-Bab, in the fiercest fighting yet of the Turkish military's campaign inside Syria that started in August.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-02-05

  • TURKEY - GREECE

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for coup suspects after Greece rejects extradition

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested, say Turkish media reports

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkey arrests two Chinese Uighurs over Istanbul nightclub attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility