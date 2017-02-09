International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Fistfight erupts during Jacob Zuma's state of the Nation speech

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Mixing Business and the Presidency

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Former Prime Minister Farmajo elected as new Somalian President

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Next Step to Stop 'IS Group'? CIA Chief in Turkey to Discuss Strategy on the Ground (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The Next Step to Stop 'IS Group'? CIA Chief in Turkey to Discuss Strategy on the Ground (part 1)

Read more

FOCUS

Video: The growing pains of Iran's tourist industry

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Mexico: Corruptour, a sightseeing tour with a difference

Read more

ENCORE!

The sound of 'Silence': Scorsese returns with religious epic

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump takes aim at Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka's clothing line

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Paris to erect bulletproof wall around Eiffel Tower

© Thomas Samson, AFP | French soldiers patrol under the Eiffel Tower as part of "Operation Sentinelle" on September 28, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-02-09

In the face of the ongoing terrorism threat in France, Paris’s iconic monument, the Eiffel Tower, will undergo a massive facelift to tighten security by next autumn.

Heightened security measures around the capital's "iron lady" were put in place as early as 2012 during the European football championships. Temporary fences were installed last June, but these rather unattractive barriers will now become permanent with the placement of a 2.5 meter-high bulletproof glass wall, according to French daily Le Parisien.

The security measures are part of a wider €300 million renovation plan to modernize the site over the next 15 years. The plan also involves a complete reorganisation of foot traffic around the tower, a series of maintenance works, and an improved visiting experience including a reduction in time spent in queues.

The city council approved the project on January 31, just before the French capital launched its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics and the World Expo in 2025.

 

Date created : 2017-02-09

  • TOURISM

    Number of Eiffel Tower visitors falls in wake of Paris attacks

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Paris launches Olympic bid under cloud of Louvre attack

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French tourism rebounds two years after start of terror attacks

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility