Protesters and officers clash in Paris after deadly police shooting

A violent confrontation between demonstrators and police broke out outside a police station in northern Paris on Monday night, a day after a man was shot dead in his home by officers responding to an emergency call.

Three police officers were slightly injured and 35 people were arrested outside a police station in the 19th district of Paris, according to authorities, after around 150 people gathered outside the precinct to denounce what they said was yet another case of police brutality.

Protesters, including many high school students, have organised several protests in and around the French capital in recent weeks, following an incident in which a young black man was allegedly raped with a police baton.

Paris - Situation tres tendue entre les forces de l'ordre devant le commissariat et 200 manifestants. #mortdeLiuShaoyo pic.twitter.com/jchyTjuA8Z — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) March 27, 2017

Police conduct has been called into question in a separate incident last year, in which another young black man - Adama Traoré – died while in police custody.

Protesters threw objects at police officers and burned the back end of a squad car during the clashes in northern Paris on Monday night, police sources told the AFP news agency. The clashes ended around 11pm, after several arrests were made.

‘Did not threaten cops’

The previous evening, a man identified as Liu Shaoyo, a 56-year-old Chinese national, was shot dead in the same neighbourhood by police responding to an alleged family dispute. According to police sources, the victim rushed toward one of the cops “as soon as the door was opened”, compelling a fellow officer to open fire and kill him.

Calvin Job, the lawyer representing the victim’s family, said they “completely disputed” police officers’ version of the incident.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call from a neighbour who heard screams coming from the victim’s apartment, but Job said there had been no quarrel among members of Shaoyo’s family that evening.

Job said the victim was with his four children, aged 15 to 21, and was "cutting fish with scissors," when “police officers kicked the door in, propelling him backwards.”

Shaoyo did not threaten the cops or rush toward them, the lawyer said. Police officers “fired without warning”, hitting the victim in the thorax, he added.

Chinese authorities on Tuesday responded to the incident by calling on the French government to protect its citizens who live in France.

