International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Ford bows to Trump pressure, scraps $1.6bn Mexico plant

Read more

FACE-OFF

French Socialist primaries: Ruling party faces fight for survival

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

US speaker Paul Ryan flummoxed by 'dabbing' teenager

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French daily Le Parisien drops opinion polls ahead of presidential election

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France’s Pastry King: Pierre Hermé reveals chocolate's secrets

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Talks to implement landmark political deal begin in Kinshasa

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

France makes it legal to ignore work emails outside office hours

Read more

THE DEBATE

The right to disconnect: French law lets employees switch off after work (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The right to disconnect: French law lets employees switch off after work (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
BUSINESS DAILY

A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-01-04

Ford bows to Trump pressure, scraps $1.6bn Mexico plant

Ford has scrapped a plan to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico, choosing to invest in its plant in Michigan instead. The move came after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to tax Ford's rival General Motors' Mexican production. Also today, the French companies hoping to make it big at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

By Stephen CARROLL

Archives

2017-01-03 Venezuela

Venezuelans head to Colombia for basic goods

After a week-long border closure last month, thousands of Venezuelans have resumed their daily journeys into neighbouring Colombia to buy basic goods. The economic crisis in the...

Read more

2017-01-02 France

French workers get 'right to disconnect'

France has implemented a “right to disconnect” for workers since January 1, but what does it mean in practice? Also on today’s show, we're looking back at 2016 on the markets.

Read more

2016-12-22 Italy

Monte dei Paschi teeters on brink of bailout

The world's oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is moving closer to a government bailout after efforts to raise new capital from investors failed. The state rescue plan may...

Read more

2016-12-21 Greece

Tsipras stands firm in Christmas bonus standoff

Greece's prime minister is standing firm over plans to pay a Christmas bonus to pensioners, despite opposition from the country's creditors. Alexis Tsipras restated his...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility