International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'A Global Gamble': Papers weigh risks after US strikes Syria

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambians vote in first post-Jammeh poll

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Survivors commemorate the 1947 insurrection in Madagascar

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian afropop star Yemi Alade in Paris on 'Mama Africa' World Tour

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Steve Bannon vs Jared Kushner: A White House power struggle?

Read more

THE DEBATE

High-Stakes Summit: Trump and China's Xi in first face-to-face meeting (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

High-Stakes Summit: Trump and China's Xi in first face-to-face meeting (part 2)

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

South Africa turmoil: Recovering from a damaging downgrade

Read more

ENCORE!

'You talkin' to moi?' French film director turns Taxi Driver

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Which French presidential candidate is the best match for you?

© Joël Saget, AFP | The five leading candidates in the French presidential election

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-06

FRANCE 24, in partnership with Vox Pop Labs, has launched the Vote compass, a tool designed to help users find out which presidential candidate in France's upcoming elections shares their values.

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of presidential elections – and with 11 candidates in the race – more than a third of French voters still haven't decided whom they will choose on April 23, according to the most recent Cevipof poll for French daily Le Monde. FRANCE 24 partnered with Vox Pop Labs to create a Vote compass to help voters get a clearer sense of their options.

This tool has been developed with the help of a scientific panel made up of political scientists from Sciences Po Bordeaux, Quebec's Université Laval and the University of Iowa. The principle is simple: After responding to a series of questions about the candidates on an assortment of campaign themes, the Vote compass tells the web user how those responses stack up with answers provided by the candidates themselves.

Once those results are compiled, the Vote compass also enables comparisons between each candidate's responses based on individual themes and the questions asked. Their stances on secularism or gender equality, say, will no longer hold any secrets for you.

For that matter, new questions will be added right up until the end of the campaign, so don't hesitate to take the test again to see whether the candidate selected as your closest match hasn't changed in the meantime.

To launch FRANCE 24's Vote compass, click on the image below.

 

Date created : 2017-04-05

  • FRANCE

    All eyes on French presidential candidates as they go head-to-head in mega TV debate

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France’s Le Pen, Mélenchon present contrasting visions at campaign rallies

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Poisoned chalice: Socialist Valls backs independent centrist Macron

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility