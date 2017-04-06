International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'A Global Gamble': Papers weigh risks after US strikes Syria

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambians vote in first post-Jammeh poll

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Survivors commemorate the 1947 insurrection in Madagascar

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian afropop star Yemi Alade in Paris on 'Mama Africa' World Tour

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Steve Bannon vs Jared Kushner: A White House power struggle?

Read more

THE DEBATE

High-Stakes Summit: Trump and China's Xi in first face-to-face meeting (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

High-Stakes Summit: Trump and China's Xi in first face-to-face meeting (part 2)

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

South Africa turmoil: Recovering from a damaging downgrade

Read more

ENCORE!

'You talkin' to moi?' French film director turns Taxi Driver

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Colombia reveals 92 children among victims of Mocoa mudslide

© Luis Robayo, AFP | A man and his daughter sit amid the rubble in Mocoa, Putumayo department, Colombia on April 4, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-06

There were 92 children among the 301 people killed in the giant mudslide that slammed the southern Colombian town of Mocoa last week, the government said Thursday.

The landslide hit late Friday after heavy rains caused three rivers to flood, strewing earth, rocks and trees over the area. The death toll of children was made public by the country's Disasters Risk Management office.

Officials have turned over 218 bodies to grieving relatives, the office said, adding that at least 3,240 people were left homeless and in need of humanitarian aid.

While the official death toll stands at 301, President Juan Manuel Santos on Wednesday said 314 people are unaccounted for.

Mocoa, the capital of the department of Putumayo, was home to 70,000 people, about 45,000 of whom were affected by the disaster, according to the Red Cross.

Hardest-hit by the tragedy are impoverished neighborhoods populated with residents uprooted during Colombia's five-decade civil war.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-06

  • COLOMBIA

    Death toll in Colombia mudslide passes 250 as rescue efforts continue

    Read more

  • COLOMBIA

    Race to reach survivors as mudslide kills nearly 200 in Colombia

    Read more

  • COLOMBIA

    Colombia’s FARC rebels start disarming under UN supervision

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility