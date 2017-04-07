International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'A Global Gamble': Papers weigh risks after US strikes Syria

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gambians vote in first post-Jammeh poll

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Survivors commemorate the 1947 insurrection in Madagascar

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian afropop star Yemi Alade in Paris on 'Mama Africa' World Tour

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Steve Bannon vs Jared Kushner: A White House power struggle?

Read more

THE DEBATE

High-Stakes Summit: Trump and China's Xi in first face-to-face meeting (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

High-Stakes Summit: Trump and China's Xi in first face-to-face meeting (part 2)

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

South Africa turmoil: Recovering from a damaging downgrade

Read more

ENCORE!

'You talkin' to moi?' French film director turns Taxi Driver

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Live: US strikes Syria air base in response to suspected gas attack

© Ford Williams / US Navy / AFP | In this image released by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-07

The US launched dozens of cruise missiles against an air base near the central Syrian city of Homs on Friday in response to a suspected gas attack on a rebel-held town earlier this week. Follow the latest developments on our live blog.

• US President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was reportedly launched, declaring that he acted in America’s “vital national security interest”. The US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Shayrat Airfield at 8:40pm Eastern Time (0040 GMT), according to officials.

• A statement from the Kremlin called the strikes an "aggression against a sovereign nation" in violation of international law.

• Six people were killed in the strikes and the air base was almost completely destroyed, the Syrian military said. Information Minister Ramez Turjman said the strikes were limited in scope and "expected". 

• French President François Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel released a joint statement saying that Assad “bears full responsibility” for this latest development. “His continuous recourse to chemical weapons and to mass crimes cannot go unpunished,” they said.

If you can't see this live blog on your mobile device, please click here.

Date created : 2017-04-07

  • USA - SYRIA

    'Several dead' in US strikes on Syrian base in response to suspected gas attack

    Read more

  • USA - SYRIA

    Russia condemns US strikes on Syria as a 'violation of international law'

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    'Gas attack' in rebel-held Syrian town sparks worldwide outrage

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility