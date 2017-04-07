Live: US strikes Syria air base in response to suspected gas attack

The US launched dozens of cruise missiles against an air base near the central Syrian city of Homs on Friday in response to a suspected gas attack on a rebel-held town earlier this week. Follow the latest developments on our live blog.

• US President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was reportedly launched, declaring that he acted in America’s “vital national security interest”. The US fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Shayrat Airfield at 8:40pm Eastern Time (0040 GMT), according to officials.

• A statement from the Kremlin called the strikes an "aggression against a sovereign nation" in violation of international law.

• Six people were killed in the strikes and the air base was almost completely destroyed, the Syrian military said. Information Minister Ramez Turjman said the strikes were limited in scope and "expected".

• French President François Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel released a joint statement saying that Assad “bears full responsibility” for this latest development. “His continuous recourse to chemical weapons and to mass crimes cannot go unpunished,” they said.

