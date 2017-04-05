Video: Ebola survivors set on rebuilding their lives

Just over three years after the Ebola epidemic hit West Africa, our reporters returned to Guinea - where the outbreak began - and Liberia. They met locals who are still mourning their loved ones, but determined to rebuild their lives.

The Ebola epidemic that hit West Africa three years ago affected 28,000 people and claimed 11,000 lives. It began in Guinea in December 2013, and quickly spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone. Nigeria, Mali and Senegal were also affected, although to a much lesser extent. The virus even spread out of Africa, with registered cases in the US and Europe. The most affected countries declared a state of emergency, shut their borders, and deployed the army to remove the bodies and isolate the sick.

The fight against Ebola was long and tough. Health workers paid a heavy price, making its control even more difficult. The international community mobilised, sending medical teams and money. Eventually the routes of infection were broken, and on March 29 2016, the World Health Organisation lifted the state of public health emergency.

The WHO has now revealed that an effective vaccine is available, which could hopefully prevent any new major epidemic - at least for the same strain of the virus. As for the survivors, they live in mourning for their loved ones, and sometimes with the suspicions of their neighbours. Our reporters went to meet them.

By Katerina VITTOZZI , Mark NAFTALIN