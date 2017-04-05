International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Protests across South Africa: thousands march to demand Zuma's resignation

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's Syria strike: From steak dinner to the Situation Room

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Backstage at a French police academy

Read more

REPORTERS

Disillusioned French voters speak out ahead of elections

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Ebola survivors set on rebuilding their lives

Read more

#TECH 24

How museums are turning to technology

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The French art of making luxury saddles

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REVISITED

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-04-07

Video: Ebola survivors set on rebuilding their lives

Just over three years after the Ebola epidemic hit West Africa, our reporters returned to Guinea - where the outbreak began - and Liberia. They met locals who are still mourning their loved ones, but determined to rebuild their lives.

The Ebola epidemic that hit West Africa three years ago affected 28,000 people and claimed 11,000 lives. It began in Guinea in December 2013, and quickly spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone. Nigeria, Mali and Senegal were also affected, although to a much lesser extent. The virus even spread out of Africa, with registered cases in the US and Europe. The most affected countries declared a state of emergency, shut their borders, and deployed the army to remove the bodies and isolate the sick.

The fight against Ebola was long and tough. Health workers paid a heavy price, making its control even more difficult. The international community mobilised, sending medical teams and money. Eventually the routes of infection were broken, and on March 29 2016, the World Health Organisation lifted the state of public health emergency.

The WHO has now revealed that an effective vaccine is available, which could hopefully prevent any new major epidemic - at least for the same strain of the virus. As for the survivors, they live in mourning for their loved ones, and sometimes with the suspicions of their neighbours. Our reporters went to meet them.

By Katerina VITTOZZI , Mark NAFTALIN

Archives

2017-03-23 Americas

Ecuador: The rush for oil in Yasuni National Park

Located in eastern Ecuador, the Yasuni Park is a unique ecosystem. Thousands of species of plants and wildlife are concentrated in this part of the Amazon rainforest. But the...

Read more

2017-03-10 Africa

Video: On Saint Helena, Emperor Napoleon is still waiting for his fans

Our reporter has been to the island of Saint-Helena, in the middle of the South Atlantic, where the French emperor Napoleon was exiled by the British in 1815 after Waterloo. Two...

Read more

2017-02-23 Asia-pacific

Hong Kong divided over its future, 20 years after UK handover

On July 1, 1997, after more than a century of British rule, Hong Kong was officially handed back to China and became a Special Administrative Region. Thanks to the principle of...

Read more

2017-02-10 Asia-pacific

Pakistan’s Swat Valley striving to return to its former glory

The Swat Valley, a picturesque region of Pakistan, was briefly controlled by the Taliban before they were driven out by the army in 2009. For nearly a year now, the region locals...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility