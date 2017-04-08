International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Protests across South Africa: thousands march to demand Zuma's resignation

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's Syria strike: From steak dinner to the Situation Room

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Backstage at a French police academy

Read more

REPORTERS

Disillusioned French voters speak out ahead of elections

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Ebola survivors set on rebuilding their lives

Read more

#TECH 24

How museums are turning to technology

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The French art of making luxury saddles

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France knocks out Britain in Davis Cup, advances to semi-finals

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP | France's coach Yannick Noah (C), France's Nicolas Mahut (L) and France's Julien Benneteau (R) celebrate after winning the Davis Cup world group quarter-final between France and Britain on April 8, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-08

France advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals after veterans Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut won a tight doubles to beat Britain 3-0 on Saturday.

Benneteau and Mahut edged Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray 7-6 (7), 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

France will host Serbia in September. They have not met since the 2010 final, which Serbia won 3-2 at home.

"It's really incredible, it gives you goosebumps," Benneteau said. "Whether you've won 15 Grand Slams or none, playing in front of your country like this is incredible. It's magical, fabulous."

Led by Murray's strong serve, Britain competed far better than it had in Friday's opening singles, easily won by Lucas Pouille and Jeremy Chardy against Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans.

With the doubles at one set all, a forehand winner down the line from Mahut gave France set point on Murray's serve. He double-faulted to give France the momentum.

At 5-4 in the third set, and with Britain serving to stay in the match, Mahut somehow returned two big smashes on the first point. But Inglot held serve for 5-5.

In game 12, Benneteau's forehand down the line made it deuce and brought France to within two points of victory. Then, Mahut's strong backhand down the line gave match point on Murray's serve.

After a brief rally, Britain saved it when Benneteau netted.

But a superb lob from the back of the court by Mahut set up a second match point and France took it when Murray's backhand volley clipped the net and dropped on the wrong side.

Mahut sank to his knees as Benneteau tilted his head back and clenched both fists.

"One year ago I was 700th in the world and lost in the first round of a challenger. At that moment the Davis Cup, playing in front of 5,000 fans alongside my best mate, and in front of my whole family, was a long way away," Benneteau said.

Mahut ran into the arms of captain Yannick Noah, whose selections were questioned before the match. But Noah's decision to pick Chardy ahead of the much higher ranked Gilles Simon and pair late-thirtysomethings Mahut and Benneteau paid off.

"Magnifique, magnifique!" Noah shouted as he hugged the players, and the national anthem, "La Marseillaise," rang out.

The team then grabbed a giant Tricolor flag and paraded around the Kindarena in Rouen.

"We knew it would be hard for us, but we kept going until the end and did a great job," Mahut said. "Two years ago we lost to Britain (in the quarterfinals), even though they had Andy Murray then, and it was a very tough moment for us."

France has not won the competition since 2001.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, who led Britain to Davis Cup victory in 2015, did not play this time because of an elbow injury and his absence was keenly felt.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-04-08

  • TENNIS

    Federer beats Nadal in thriller to win fifth Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Serena Williams wins Australian Open, record 23rd Grand Slam title

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Djokovic wins first French Open title, completes career Grand Slam

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility