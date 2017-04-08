British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancels Russia trip after US strikes on Syria

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Saturday he had cancelled a visit to Moscow on the heels of US-launched missile strikes on Syria and what he called “Russia’s continued defence of the Assad regime”.
"Developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally," Johnson said in a statement.
The British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs had planned to travel to Russia on April 10 on a visit intended to start fresh dialogue with the Russian government.
"My priority is now to continue contact with the US and others in the run-up to the G7 meeting on 10-11 April -- to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process," Johnson said.
