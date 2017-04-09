Kenyan husband-and-wife duo wins Paris Marathon

Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the 41st Paris marathon on Sunday with his wife Purity Rionoripo taking the women's race.

Lonyangata recorded his biggest career win with a time of two hours, six minutes and 10 seconds.

A husband-and-wife duo have won #ParisMarathon : Paul Lonyangata, in 2:06:09 & his wife Purity Rionoripo in women's course record, 2:20:55 — Douglas Herbert (@dougf24) 9 avril 2017

His compatriot, pre-race favourite Stephen Chebogut, came in second at 2hr 6min 56sec, with Solomon Yego completing the all-Kenyan podium in third at 2hr 7min 13sec.

With the French capital bathed in spring sunshine, Rionoripo made it a family affair, setting a new record time of 2hr 20min 55sec.

The couple's success put a smile back on the face of Kenyan athletics 48 hours after the shock news of Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong's failed dope test.

Sumgong was the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the marathon when she triumphed in Rio last year.

The 32-year-old, who is also the reigning London Marathon champion, tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO in a test by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in her native Kenya.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-09