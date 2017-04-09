International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Protests across South Africa: thousands march to demand Zuma's resignation

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's Syria strike: From steak dinner to the Situation Room

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 2)

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Backstage at a French police academy

Read more

REPORTERS

Disillusioned French voters speak out ahead of elections

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Ebola survivors set on rebuilding their lives

Read more

#TECH 24

How museums are turning to technology

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The French art of making luxury saddles

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Kenyan husband-and-wife duo wins Paris Marathon

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | Kenya's Paul Lonyangata raises his arms as he crosses the finish line to win the 41st Paris Marathon on April 9, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-09

Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the 41st Paris marathon on Sunday with his wife Purity Rionoripo taking the women's race.

Lonyangata recorded his biggest career win with a time of two hours, six minutes and 10 seconds.

His compatriot, pre-race favourite Stephen Chebogut, came in second at 2hr 6min 56sec, with Solomon Yego completing the all-Kenyan podium in third at 2hr 7min 13sec.

With the French capital bathed in spring sunshine, Rionoripo made it a family affair, setting a new record time of 2hr 20min 55sec.

The couple's success put a smile back on the face of Kenyan athletics 48 hours after the shock news of Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong's failed dope test.

Sumgong was the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the marathon when she triumphed in Rio last year.

The 32-year-old, who is also the reigning London Marathon champion, tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO in a test by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in her native Kenya.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-09

  • SPORT

    Eritrea's Ghebreslassie crowned youngest male winner in New York marathon

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Paris Marathon security ‘considerably strengthened’

    Read more

  • SENEGAL

    Video: Dakar holds its first official marathon

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility