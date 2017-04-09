US ambassador calls for Assad’s ouster in latest shift on Syria policy

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said in an interview airing Sunday that regime change in Syria is a priority for the US administration, becoming the latest official to articulate an apparent policy shift by calling for Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

"There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime," Haley said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that will air later on Sunday.

Defeating the Islamic State (IS) group, the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and curtailing Iranian influence in the country are all priorities for Washington, Haley elaborated.

Statements from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over the same 24-hour period emphasised that Washington’s aim is, first and foremost, to defeat IS group militants.

"We believe that the first priority is the defeat of ISIS," Tillerson said, using another acronym for the Islamic State group. The United States will begin seeking a political solution once stability has been returned to key areas of the country."

“Once the ISIS threat has been reduced or eliminated, I think we can turn our attention directly to stabilising the situation in Syria,” Tillerson said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that will also air on Sunday.

"We're hopeful that we can prevent a continuation of the civil war and that we can bring the parties to the table to begin the process of political discussions," he said, noting that Assad representatives would need to be present for any such talks.

And yet speaking on Thursday, Tillerson called for "a political process that would lead to Assad leaving", adding that Assad should play “no role” in governing Syria.

"Assad’s role in the future is uncertain, clearly, and with the acts that he has taken, it would seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people," he said.

On a trip to Turkey in late March, Tillerson said that the "longer-term status of President Assad will be decided by the Syrian people", remarks that marked an about-face from longtime US policy under former president Barack Obama that Assad’s departure was a prerequisite to peace.

Haley’s most recent statements also mark a departure from comments she made herself late last month. Speaking to reporters on March 30, Haley had said regime change was “no longer” Washington’s primary concern.

"Our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out," Haley told reporters. "Do we think he's a hindrance? Yes," she said. "Are we going to sit there and focus on getting him out? No."

US steps into Syrian conflict

Washington's more bellicose stance on Assad follows the US decision this week to launch 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air field in response to a suspected gas attack Tuesday in Khan Sheikhoun that left at least 86 people dead.

Although the Assad regime has denied any responsibility, Haley said at the United Nations that the Trump administration would hold it accountable.

'We will not stand by when chemical weapons are used'

Trump said he ordered the missile strike after seeing televised images of "innocent children, innocent babies" suffering from the effects of chemical gas.

“My attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Christopher Dickey, foreign editor of the Daily Beast, told FRANCE 24 that the US strikes do indeed appear to be part of an emotional reaction to events in Syria.

“What is the next step for Washington, for Trump? Where is this supposed to go?" Dickey asked. "It isn’t clear at all that this is part of a coherent policy.”

Instead, he said, the US strikes appear to be a reaction designed "to show you’re not impotent, to show that you’re tough, to show that you will act”.

The strikes marked the first time the United States has taken direct military action against Syrian government targets. But speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tillerson said the decision did not signify a "change in our policy or our posture in Syria".

"There has been no change in that status," he said. "It does demonstrate that President Trump is willing to act when governments and actors cross the line ... and cross the line in the most heinous of ways."

Trump himself had previously warned the United States not to get mired in the Syrian conflict. In a September 2013 tweet aimed at former US president Barack Obama, Trump said: “Again, to our very foolish leader, do not attack Syria – if you do many very bad things will happen & from that fight the US gets nothing!”

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

Washington’s evolving stance may indicate that the Trump administration is still finding its footing on the thorny issue of Syria. Whether Assad is intrinsically part of the problem or whether he could contribute to an eventual solution has divided both experts and governments throughout the six-year-long conflict.

Notably, Russian and Western governments have taken opposing stances, with Russia insisting only Assad can ensure the stability needed to defeat the Islamic State group other Islamists. Washington and other Western capitals have long insisted, however, that Assad has no legitimacy and no role to play in Syria’s future after he launched a 2011 crackdown on dissent that left thousands of Syrians dead.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, sharply criticised the United States for what he called its "flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression".

He went on to say that Russia stands firmly behind the Assad regime, calling it the main force fighting against terrorism in Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Washington of playing into the hands of terrorists in his first talks with Tillerson after the US strikes.

The US "is just playing the terrorism game", Lavrov said in a phone call, according to a Russian foreign ministry statement.

Dickey noted that the US strikes have placed Russian President Vladimir Putin in a precarious political position.

“He has invested a lot of his prestige in Syria,” Dickey said. "To have a situation where the Americans start to take out Syrian installations with apparent impunity, while the Russians are left ... either just warned and told to get out of the way, or seen to be impotent – that’s very difficult for Putin.”

The Pentagon said in a statement that Russia was alerted of the strikes in advance, leading to speculation that Russia warned Assad in turn that the US strikes were imminent. ABC News reported that Syrian forces were seen moving personnel and equipment from the airfield ahead of the US attack.

By late Friday, Syrian planes were already taking off again from the targeted air base.

