French elections: Every SECOND counts from now on

How death row prisoners in Saudi Arabia are pardoned in exchange for cash; and the illegal bird hunting business in Cyprus

Russia's war of words after US missile strike

Candidates look to public sector ahead of French election

French Guiana: Social unrest and feelings of abandonment

Protests across South Africa: Thousands march to demand Zuma's resignation

Trump's Syria strike: From steak dinner to the Situation Room

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 2)

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 1)

Sports

Marc-Vivien Foé Award 2017: vote for the best African player in the French football Ligue 1

Latest update : 2017-04-10

RFI and FRANCE 24 have unveiled the 13 nominees for the 2013 Marc-Vivien Foé Award for the best African football player in the French Ligue 1 for the 2016-2017 season.

You can win Marc-Vivien Foé shirts by voting for the 3 best African players in Ligue 1 this season.

Nominees

Elect the 3 best players of the year and win
limited edition football shirts




1 :
2 :
3 :

Click here to vote from your smartphone or tablet app

Date created : 2017-04-10

