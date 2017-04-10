International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Nicola Spaldin: The pioneer behind multiferroics

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French elections: Every SECOND counts from now on

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

How death row prisoners in Saudi Arabia are pardoned in exchange for cash; and the illegal bird hunting business in Cyprus

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Russia's war of words after US missile strike

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Candidates look to public sector ahead of French election

Read more

FOCUS

French Guiana: Social unrest and feelings of abandonment

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Protests across South Africa: Thousands march to demand Zuma's resignation

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's Syria strike: From steak dinner to the Situation Room

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump turns on Assad: How will US strikes impact war in Syria? (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Russian arrested in Spain possibly linked to US election hacking

© CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP | A picture taken on July 8, 2016 shows the reflection of the Cathedral of Seville in a the windows of a van of the Spanish National Police in Seville

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-10

An alleged Russian hacker has been detained in Spain at the request of American authorities, an arrest that set cybersecurity circles abuzz after a Russian broadcaster raised the possibility it was linked to the U.S. presidential election.

Pyotr Levashov was arrested Friday in Barcelona on a U.S. computer crimes warrant, according to a spokeswoman for Spain's National Court, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with court rules.

Such arrests aren't unusual - American authorities typically try to nab Russian cybercrime suspects abroad because of the difficulty involved in extraditing them from Russia - but Levashov's arrest drew immediate attention after his wife told a Russia's RT broadcaster he was linked to America's 2016 election hacking.

RT quoted Maria Levashova as saying that armed police stormed into their apartment in Barcelona overnight, keeping her and her friend locked in a room for two hours while they quizzed Levashov. She said that when she spoke to her husband on the phone from the police station, he told her he was told that he had created a computer virus that was "linked to Trump's election win."

Levashova didn't elaborate, and the exact nature of the allegations weren't immediately clear. Malicious software is routinely shared, reworked and repurposed, meaning that even a computer virus' creator may have little or nothing to do how the virus is eventually used.

The U.S. Embassy in Spain declined comment. Russian Embassy spokesman Vasily Nioradze confirmed the arrest but wouldn't say whether he was a programmer, as reported by RT. He wouldn't comment on the U.S. extradition order.

"As it is routine in these cases, we offer consular support to our citizen," he said.

The Spanish spokeswoman said Levashov remains in custody.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-04-10

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump 'accepts Russia's role in US election hacking', says aide

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump questions validity of US intelligence on Russia hacking ahead of hearing

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Trump hails 'very smart' Putin amid US-Russia hacking row

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility